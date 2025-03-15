INTERVIEW: Bean Bagz for Brainz
Whether you prefer the term “cornhole” or “bags,” anyone who enjoys the Midwest’s favorite outdoor pastime is invited to Eden Prairie.
The Bean Bagz for Brainz is a tournament made to help benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and dementia research.
The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, March 16, and will run from noon until 6 p.m. at Fat Pants Brewing.
Registration for the tournament is closed, but the event is open for spectators.
