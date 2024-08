INTERVIEW: Whisker Whirl

Animal Humane Society’s annual gala, “Whisker Whirl,” will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Quincy Hall on Sept. 14.

The event raises money to support the work AHS does to help animals. Dogs are also welcome to attend the fundraiser.

Tickets can be purchased here until Aug. 30.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brittney Ermon sat down with Sarah Bhimani, AHS Strategic Communications Manager, to learn more about the fundraiser.