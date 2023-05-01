INTERVIEW: Animal Humane Society’s Walk for Animals

INTERVIEW: Walk for Animals 2023

Thousands of animal lovers will soon gather at the State Fairgrounds to walk for a good cause.

The 2023 Animal Humane Society’s Walk for Animals is taking place on Saturday to make more second chances possible for animals in need.

But this year’s walk will look a little different. Due to an outbreak of canine influenza, participants are asked not to bring their dogs.

Sarah Bhimani with the Animal Humane Society joined us in the studio to share more about the event.