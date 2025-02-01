INTERVIEW: Angel Foundation supports cancer patients and families

Angel Foundation in Minnesota is taking the upcoming World Cancer Day to discuss how they work to support cancer patients and their families.

The foundation is designed to help provide relief for adults facing cancer with financial assistance, education, and emotional support.

The Angel Foundation says they will provide $1.3 million in 2025 alone just for basic non-medical support.

One of the programs that helps families is “making memories,” which allows families to enjoy going out and doing regular bonding activities, like watching basketball games while going through treatment.

