INTERVIEW: ALS Superhero Dash

Look up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the ALS Superhero Dash!

On Saturday, May 17, at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, the ALS Association will host the ALS Superhero Dash.

The event is a fundraiser when participants dress up in their superhero costumes, participating in a 5K, 10K and kids fun run to get involved.

The fundraiser hopes to raise $135,000 to help those who live with ALS.

Registration and additional details on the event can be found ONLINE.