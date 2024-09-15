INTERVIEW: Ability Bash

MDI is hosting its annual Ability Bash in Golden Valley on Thursday at the Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom. The event will be emceed by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter and anchor Brett Hoffland.

The Ability Bash raises money for MDI’s Unified Work program, which provides career skills training to people with disabilities. You can find a form to donate to the event here.

More information on the event here.

Brett Hoffland sat down with MDI employee Katie Johnson to talk about the event.