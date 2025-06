A celebration of art, 58 years long, is taking place next week in Edina.

The 58th annual Edina Art Fair will be held on Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 8.

Rebecca Sorensen, the executive director of 50th and France, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about what visitors can expect at the fair this year.

More information, such as opening and closing times for the event, can be found HERE.