INTERVIEW: 50th anniversary of Vietnam War to be commemorated at Mall of America

Minnesota is getting ready to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War with a special three-day event at the Mall of America.

Brad Lindsay, the Commissioner of the State’s Department of Veterans Affairs, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday morning to discuss what people should expect to see at the mall.

Among the items will be a special ceremony, as well as historical displays, screenings of Vietnam War documentaries, the traveling Tribute memorial wall and a resource fair for both Vietnam veterans and their families.

Organizations and groups across the state are helping to provide free charter bus transportation in certain locations to the mall. CLICK HERE for a list of bus schedules.

The event will be held from June 13-15.