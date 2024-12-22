INTERVIEW: 2nd-annual Holiday Food Market at Diane’s Place

INTERVIEW: Holiday food market at Diane's Place

Diane’s Place and Events by Diane’s announced the return of the annual Holiday Food Market on Monday, Dec. 23.

Diane’s Place is a Hmong-American restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis.

The event will feature 13 vendors and will take place at 1401 Marshall St. NE in Minneapolis.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor and reporter Brett Hoffland sat down with Chef Diane Moua, the owner of Diane’s Place and Events by Diane’s, to learn more about the event.