INTERVIEW: 2025 St. Paul Art Crawl

The longest-running art crawl in the nation is returning to St. Paul next week.

On Friday, April 25, Union Depot in St. Paul will host the St. Paul Art Crawl, featuring over 30 artists to browse and shop from.

Starting in the 1970s, St. Paul artists in the Lowertown neighborhood wanted to get together to showcase their work; now, almost 50 years later, the tradition continues.

The Art Crawl takes place from Friday, April 25, to Sunday, April 27. More information on the event can be found HERE.