INTERVIEW: 2025 Spring Parade of Homes

INTERVIEW: 2025 Spring Twin Cities Parade of Homes

The Twin Cities Parade of Homes is back this spring, open Fridays through Sundays from March 7 until April 6.

Marking its 77th year, the Twin Cities Parade of Homes is the oldest and largest in the country.

This year’s tour will feature 364 homes across the Twin Cities metro, including homes built by 97 builder companies across 78 communities in the greater Twin Cities metro area, spanning a wide range of price points, sizes and designs.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter/anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Kristen Crossman of Housing First Minnesota to learn more about the event.