INTERVIEW: 2025 Fight for Air Climb

People will climb dozens of stairs to support more than 600,000 Minnesotans living with lung disease.

On March 1, Capella Tower in downtown Minneapolis will see multiple people, including firefighters in full gear, climb up 52 flights of stairs.

The event has been held for 18 years with a goal to raise funds for Minnesotans living with lung disease.

The event costs $35 to participate if you sign up online and $50 on the day of the event.

Registration and additional information on the event can be found by CLICKING HERE.