INTERVIEW: 100-Year anniversary of the Great Gatsby

To celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Great Gatsby’s publication, the city of St. Paul is planning to host multiple events for the occasion.

The author of the classic novel, F. Scott Fitzgerald, was a St. Paul native, and the city hopes to celebrate by reflecting on his life, and the inspiration behind his book.

Events include a museum exhibit from the Minnesota History Center, Sin City Tours that will highlight Fitzgerald’s old stomping grounds in St. Paul, and a Gatsby-themed party is planned at the 1881 at Union Depot with a champagne toast and silent auction.

More information on the events can be found HERE.