International Falls man’s body pulled from Rainy River

The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday afternoon, the body of an International Falls man was pulled from the Rainy River.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ sister-station WDIO, authorities say he was identified as 64-year-old Roger Tupper, who had been reported missing in November of 2024.

His remains were reportedly floating against the ice near Nelson Landing in Birchdale.

Back on Nov. 4, authorities say he had attempted to enter Canada by kayak near the Kuttes Landing but never made it to his destination.

“At the time, an extensive search was performed by multiple agencies using air, ground, marine, and underwater assets,” the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

His kayak, some belongings, and a dead dog were found on Nov. 5, 2024, the day he was reported missing.