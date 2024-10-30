Inside Your Health: Ultra-processed foods

Halloween on Thursday means Americans may be eating even more ultra-processed foods than usual.

According to the CDC, ultra-processed, ready-to-eat foods are part of our daily life and make up over 60% of the American diet. They’ve been linked to poor health outcomes, but are they all bad?

One of the largest studies ever done shows that not all ultra-processed foods are bad, and that some may actually be good for you.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to learn more.