Inside Your Health: Treating migraines
About one in eight people who are at least 12 years old in the United States get migraines.
They’re three times more common in women than men and are a common cause of disability.
However, new insights into their causes and treatments are offering hope to those who suffer from them.
Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Wednesday to explain what’s new in migraine research, treatment and prevention, as well as when you should see a neurologist. You can watch the full clip in the video player above.