If you are over 50 years old, you have a one in three chance of developing shingles.

And if you get shingles when you’re over 60, your risk of complicationsis higher.

The shingles vaccine is very effective and a new study shows that there could be an additional benefit: protecting against dementia.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Paul Folger sat down with KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to learn more.