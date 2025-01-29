Inside Your Health: Ozempic and Zepbound

Two major FDA approvals could change the way we treat sleep apnea and diabetes-related kidney disease.

On Tuesday, the agency gave the green light for Ozempic to help protect kidney function in people with diabetes and Zepbound as the first-ever drug treatment for sleep apnea in people with obesity.

Both of these GLP-1 drugs were originally designed for diabetes, but their benefits keep expanding — KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou is here with more information.