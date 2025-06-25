Inside Your Health: Newest members of the vaccine advisory committee now meeting

Since 1964, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, also called ACIP, has helped ensure routine vaccinations are accessible to children and adults.

Last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy appointed eight brand-new members to the committee. They’ll be gathering for the first time over the next two days to make their recommendations on several vaccines.

RELATED: Kennedy’s new vaccine advisers meet for first time I Kennedy’s new CDC panel includes members who have criticized vaccines and spread misinformation I New CDC advisers will skip some expected topics and explore a target of antivaccine activists I Who’s in charge? CDC’s leadership ‘crisis’ apparent amid new COVID-19 vaccine guidance

With public health experts voicing significant concerns, KSTP Health Expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou highlights what to listen for and how the committee’s decisions may affect you.

Dr. Georgius explains why the ASIP committee’s recommendations are so important, what vaccines they’re reviewing this year, what vaccines are still available if ACIP doesn’t vote to approve them for prevention and also gives recommendations for viewers in the video player above.

RELATED: RFK Jr. ousts entire CDC vaccine advisory committee I Dismissed members of CDC vaccine committee call Kennedy’s actions ‘destabilizing’ I The Latest: RFK Jr. removes entire CDC vaccine advisory committee