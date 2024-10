Inside Your Health: New colon cancer screening

The FDA recently approved a new screening test for colon cancer — all it takes is a blood draw.

The test is called Shield and it’s described as a simple alternative for people who don’t want a colonoscopy or stool-based tests.

The new screening is even covered by Medicare.

KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou explains how it works and what to know before deciding to have the test done.