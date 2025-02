Inside Your Health: Monitoring heart health

February is heart month, and technology is making it easier to self-monitor heart health.

About one in five Americans use a wearable smart device, most often on their wrist or finger, according to Pew Research.

But how accurate are these devices? What can they tell you about your heart, and are there risks to using them?

KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou takes a closer look.