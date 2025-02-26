Inside Your Health: Measles and bird flu outbreaks

There are two infectious outbreaks that may seem far away but could still have an impact on Minnesotans and Wisconsinites – bird flu and measles.

Although the immediate risk may seem low, Dr. Archelle Georgiou breaks down the current situation and discusses what you can do to be proactive about protecting yourself and your family.

In the video above, Dr. Georgiou talks about the current status of bird flu in humans, what precautions people can take to prevent it despite it being low risk, as well as the risk and spread of measles, even though the outbreak of that disease is in Texas.