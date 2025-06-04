Inside Your Health: Listening to caregivers

When a child is seriously ill, parents often know something’s wrong — even before doctors do.

A new study in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health confirms that when healthcare providers truly listen to a caregiver’s concern, the child is more likely to survive. CLICK HERE to read the full study.

Dr. Archelle Georgiou discusses insights on how parents can advocate effectively and why it’s important to speak up and share their instincts in this week’s Inside Your Health. You can watch the full segment in the video player above.