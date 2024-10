Hospitals across the country are still struggling with IV fluid shortages in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The storm damaged a Baxter IV fluid manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

Thousands of patients, including those in Minnesota, have had their procedures and surgeries canceled or postponed.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to get an update on the situation.