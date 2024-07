Each year, 600,000 hysterectomies are performed in the U.S.

It’s the second-most common surgery done on women and is most often done to treat non-cancerous fibroid tumors.

But are all these surgeries necessary? A new survey shows that many women aren’t told of alternative, less invasive options.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Lean McLean sat down with KSTP health expert Archelle Georgiou to learn more.