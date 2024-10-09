Inside Your Health: How a misplaced arm position could skew your blood pressure reading

High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart disease and checking your blood pressure is a routine part of almost every visit with a doctor. There are standardized guidelines for how a patient should be sitting when that measurement is done.

However, a new study published by researchers at Johns Hopkins University is showing what happens that standard approach isn’t followed. CLICK HERE to see the study.

You can watch the full segment with Dr. Archelle Georgiou in the video above, where she addresses why your blood pressure is higher when an arm is in other positions, as well as the risk of over-diagnosing high blood pressure.