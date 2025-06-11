Inside Your Health: Guidelines published for managing pain during in-office gynecologic visits

Women see their gynecologist for wellness visits, as well as for a range of procedures like IUD insertion and biopsies to evaluate an abnormal pap smear.

However, those procedures can be painful, and last week, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) just issued the first-ever guidelines for doctors to recognize and treat the pain that goes along with women’s health.

Dr. Archelle Georgiou explains what prompted the group to issue the guidelines, some of the highlights of the guidelines, if they apply to childbirth and hospital procedures, as well as what women should know the next time they see their doctor.

You can watch the full segment in the video player above.