Inside Your Health: GLP-1 medications

A new study published in the journal Jama estimated that more than 137 million American adults are eligible for medications like Ozempic.

Access to the medication is limited, especially since medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are not covered by most government programs right now — but that may change. On Tuesday, the Biden administration proposed a new policy that would allow Medicare and Medicaid to cover weight loss drugs for patients with obesity.

KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou explains the potential impact of making these drugs more widely available.