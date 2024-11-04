Inside Your Health: Election stress

If you're feeling stressed about the outcome of Tuesday's election, you're not alone. A recent poll published by the American Psychological Association says 69% of people they surveyed said the election is a significant source of stress.

If you’ve been feeling stressed about the outcome of Election Day, you’re not alone.

A recent poll published by the American Psychological Association found that 69% of those surveyed said the Presidential Election is a significant source of stress — and the health impacts from that can be significant.

KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou shared some insight and advice on how to navigate the next few days, which can be viewed in the video player above.

You can find the poll by CLICKING HERE. More Inside Your Health segments can be found by CLICKING HERE.