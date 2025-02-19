Inside Your Health: Double pneumonia

Pope Francis has been in the hospital for nearly a week with pneumonia, and the Vatican has shared that his illness started with bronchitis that progressed into a much more serious condition they’re calling bilateral and polymicrobial pneumonia.

Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Wednesday to take a closer look at what all of the terms mean, why some people get two different infections at once, how to tell if you have more than one infection going on and what the treatment is for this kind of pneumonia.

Watch the video above for this week’s segment of Inside Your Health.