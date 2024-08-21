Inside Your Health: Dementia risk factors

There’s new hopeful evidence about dementia — an international committee of experts reports that up to half of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented by addressing 14 different risk factors.

We’ve heard about many of these ways to reduce your risk of dementia, such as not smoking, getting regular exercise and reducing alcohol consumption. But there’s a new way to reduce your risk of dementia: correcting your vision.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean sat down with KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou to learn more.