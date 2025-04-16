Inside Your Health: CT scans and cancer risk

93 million CT scans were done in the U.S. in 2023.

These scans are used to diagnose everything from head injuries to appendicitis. But could they be putting patients at risk for cancer? A new study out of University of California – San Francisco says yes, sounding the alarm on overuse and high radiation doses, especially in children.

KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou breaks down what all this means and what questions to ask before agreeing to get into a scanner.