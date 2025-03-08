Inmate who escaped Hennepin County custody arrested by Minneapolis police

An inmate who escaped Hennepin County custody last month has been arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Minneapolis police said that officers responded to the report of someone trespassing in a boarded building on Feb. 20.

Police found and arrested 46-year-old Billy Mason and booked him into the Hennepin County Jail for his outstanding warrants. One of the confirmed warrants was for escaping jail.

As previously reported, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says Mason escaped custody on Feb. 2. He had been conditionally released on a Hennepin County warrant but was being transported to Ramsey County for a warrant in that county.

The agency says Mason ran through an open security garage door of the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility while handcuffed with a waistbelt.

Minneapolis police say the same officer who arrested Mason on Feb. 20 also arrested him on Jan. 29 prior to him escaping. Authorities say he was trespassing on a boarded property in the initial arrest as well.