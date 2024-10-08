Inmate who assaulted 3 correctional officers at Oak Park Heights prison get additional 15 years

An inmate who assaulted three correctional officers at the Oak Park Heights prison in March of 2023 was sentenced to serve an additional 15 years in prison.

Curtez Deshawn Graham, 29, was convicted on Monday of aiding and abetting first-degree assault against a correctional employee, aiding and abetting fourth-degree assault against a correctional employee and third-degree assault.

At the time of the March assault, Graham was serving time for a burglary, kidnapping, and sexual assault of a 65-year-old woman and her husband in 2013. He was sentenced to 25½ years in prison for that crime.

The assault occurred when correctional officers tried to break up a fight between inmates.

One inmate punched a correctional officer in the head and caused them to fall backward into an ice machine. Graham punched the officer a second time, sending them to the ground.

Graham next punched another correctional officer who responded to help and knocked them unconscious. The two inmates then punched a third correctional officer.

Additional correctional officers used a chemical irritant to restrain the two inmates.

The first officer suffered bone fractures to their nose and concussion symptoms consistent with a traumatic brain injury. The second officer had multiple bone fractures to their nose. The third officer had facial redness from being punched.

Graham is now expected to be released from prison in 2041.