Inmate dies at Faribault prison
An inmate died last week at the Faribault prison, Minnesota Department of Corrections officials say.
DOC spokesman Aaron Swanum said the inmate was found unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Prison staff tried to revive him using CPR and an AED while an ambulance was en route, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The inmate’s name and cause of death have yet to be released to the public.
Law enforcement in Faribault and the DOC are investigating the death.