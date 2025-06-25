Inmate death reported at St. Louis County Jail, investigation underway

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports that first responders and law enforcement responded to a 911 call at the St. Louis Jail in Duluth on Tuesday morning around 9:35 a.m. for an inmate unresponsive in their cell.

As initially reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, lifesaving measures were administered by jail staff and later by first responders, but were unsuccessful. The inmate has been declared deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

“To avoid any conflicts the Sheriff’s Office has requested the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) respond to investigate the death,” explained a release from the Sheriff’s Office. “BCA personnel have arrived on scene to conduct an investigation.”

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin have been notified. Authorities will release additional information as it becomes available.