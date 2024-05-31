Infant hospitalized after townhome fire in Eden Prairie

An infant is in the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at a home in Eden Prairie.

The fire is at a townhome on Cardiff Lane, a few blocks from Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Drive Center.

The Eden Prairie Fire Department says the flames impacted both units of the home.

Everyone inside is accounted for, the department says, but an infant was taken to a hospital for treatment. It wasn’t immediately how serious the child’s injuries are or if anyone else was hurt.

No other information is available at this time.