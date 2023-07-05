Infant among 11 hurt by deck collapse in Little Canada

Authorities say an infant and three adults were hospitalized after a deck collapse in Little Canada hurt nearly a dozen people on the Fourth of July.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 800 block of County Road D at around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a structure collapse.

There, deputies found that a deck attached to a home had partially collapsed, causing several people to fall to the ground.

A total of 11 people were hurt by the collapse and four people — three adults and an infant — were taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says early information suggests the deck wasn’t properly attached to the home, although the homeowner told authorities they’d moved into the home in the 1990s and bought the deck as-is.

As of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office didn’t have any update on the victims’ conditions.