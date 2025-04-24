Infamous Minneapolis neighborhood mountain lion now preserved for viewing

A mountain lion that once roamed the Kenwood neighborhood in Minneapolis has found an unconventional new home after tragedy struck. The animal made headlines during its life in the city until it was hit and killed on Highway 394. The community, deeply affected by its untimely demise, rallied together to honor the creature. They successfully campaigned to have its body preserved, resulting in a taxidermy project that took significant effort, including a 24-hour commitment to carefully place the skin on the mount. This labor of love culminated in an unveiling event scheduled for Saturday at the Kenwood Community Center, where community members can come together to pay tribute to the mountain lion's brief yet impactful presence in their lives. The story of the mountain lion is not just about a wild animal; it showcases the community's bond and their desire to preserve and remember a part of their local wildlife.

A mountain lion that once roamed the streets of the Kenwood and Lowry Hills neighborhoods in Minneapolis has found an unconventional new home after being hit by a car.

The animal made headlines in December of 2023 when it roamed the streets of Minneapolis until it was hit and killed on Highway 394.

The community wanted to remember the animal, so they successfully campaigned to have its body preserved. Once the remains were released from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the animal was taken to a taxidermist in Virginia, Minnesota.

There will be a special unveiling for the mountain lion on Saturday at the Kenwood Community Center in Minneapolis.