Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Minnesota: What’s open, closed

Indigenous Peoples’ Day, previously Columbus Day, is being celebrated on Monday in Minnesota.

According to the state’s Indian Affairs Council, it is a time to “remember, commemorate and educate about Indigenous culture’s contributions to Minnesota.” Local school districts, which are remaining open, must also devote an hour to discussing issues relating to Indigenous peoples in Minnesota, the council said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a proclamation to make it a state holiday last year.

Many local government agencies, such as city halls, will close for the holiday. Other places, such as some banks and the U.S. Postal Service, will close as well. Courts will remain open, as will many retailers. The Stock Market will remain open as well.

You can find several events commemorating the holiday here.