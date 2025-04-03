Increasing number of raccoons found sick with distemper in Mendota Heights

The Mendota Heights Police Department is warning residents of raccoons in the area that appear to be sick at an alarming rate.

According to the police, the city is having a distemper problem with its area trash bandits, with a reported 14 raccoons found to be sick.

Last year the police said they only had four cases of distemper.

Signs of distemper include raccoons appearing disoriented, stumbling, foaming from the mouth, having eye discharge and looking raggedy.

Because there is no cure for the disease, police say the only option they have left is to “help them shuffle off this mortal coil.”

“Killing the raccoon helps stop the spread to other animals,” the police department explained.

Anyone who sees a garbage bandit displaying distemper symptoms is asked to call the police so they can put the animal down. The police say they have alerted the DNR about what they are doing.

“It is always possible that it is rabies,” the department said. “But based on behavior, no obvious injuries to the animals, and the geography of the known incidents, the most likely situation is distemper. The DNR has been notified so we will find out if they want us to collect one for testing.”

Residents should ensure their pets are vaccinated and avoid all contact with raccoons.