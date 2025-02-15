Ice sculptures replicate art pieces at the Minneapolis Institute of Art

Sculptures located outside of the Minneapolis Institute of Art(MIA) have been crafted to replicate many of the sculptures found inside the building.

Eight pieces are on display outside of the MIA, replicating a number of pieces well-known to the institute, including the “Veiled Lady.”

It’s a display of art the institute had tried before but didn’t have much success with last year, according to Chief Audience and Engagement Officer for MIA Lynn Farmer.

“Last year, we did a similar event, and they melted after 4 days,” Farmer said. “We have been so excited they have been here for over a week, and looking at the weather forecast, we have another great week.”

Farmer says the exhibit provides a fun activity for those visiting MIA, allowing visitors to take a look at the sculptures and then head inside and warm up to see how they compare to the real thing.

The displays are planned to stay up for as long as they can and will only go away when they have melted completely.