The Ice Palace in Delano is scheduled to open on Saturday.

It will be open from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and 4-9 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays until February, weather permitting.

The Ice Palace is built and operated by the Youngstrom family — a team of log builders that turned their craft into ice-building.

General admission tickets are $24.38 and can be purchased here. During the opening weekend, organizers say the Grinch will be greeting guests.