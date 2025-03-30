Ice-out declared on Lake Minnetonka

Lake Minnetonka is officially ice-free.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, in collaboration with the non-profit Freshwater Society, declared the ice-out on Saturday, marking the unofficial start to boating season.

The ice-out means a boat was able to navigate all 37 bays and channels without being blocked by ice.

This year’s ice-out comes two weeks earlier than the lake’s median ice-out date, which is April 13, according to the HCSO.

“As we transition into a new season, people are eager to embrace the open waters and all the adventures that await. However, as the leading law enforcement agency dedicated to keeping people safe on the water, we urge everyone to keep water safety tips in mind,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt. “It’s important to remember that the water is still cold, and hypothermia can set in quickly in these temperatures. Our goal is your safety so you can fully enjoy the warm months ahead!”

While many lakes in southern Minnesota are opening up ahead of schedule, it’s not as early as last year, when ice-out was declared on March 13.

