Ice out declared on Lake Minnetonka

Wednesday morning, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) officially declared Ice Out on Lake Minnetonka, signaling a start to boating season.

The HCSO Water Patrol unit monitors ice thickness and were able to drive a patrol boat through all of the lake’s channels and 37 bays without ice getting in the way Wednesday morning.

Lake Minnetonka is just over 14,500 acres.

“We are all extra eager for warm weather this spring and now that we’ve gotten a taste of that much-missed summer heat, we know everyone is ready to get outside,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

Additionally, the HCSO Water Patrol wants to remind boaters to be safe on the waters: