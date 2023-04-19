Ice out declared on Lake Minnetonka
Wednesday morning, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) officially declared Ice Out on Lake Minnetonka, signaling a start to boating season.
The HCSO Water Patrol unit monitors ice thickness and were able to drive a patrol boat through all of the lake’s channels and 37 bays without ice getting in the way Wednesday morning.
Lake Minnetonka is just over 14,500 acres.
“We are all extra eager for warm weather this spring and now that we’ve gotten a taste of that much-missed summer heat, we know everyone is ready to get outside,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.
Additionally, the HCSO Water Patrol wants to remind boaters to be safe on the waters:
- Be cautious of your surroundings because many navigational buoys are not in place on Lake Minnetonka yet.
- Wear a life jacket. Water temperatures are cold on all bodies of water and hypothermia can set in quickly if someone falls in the water.
- Always let a family or friend know when you plan to go boating and when you plan to return.
- Keep a close eye on all children when on a boat or near water.