I-94 crash leaves 1 dead

Authorities says a crash on eastbound I-94 early Friday morning has left a St. Paul man dead.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, deputies were called to the area of Dale Street just after 4 a.m.

The agency says an eastbound pickup truck veered off the road to the righthand side and hit the guardrail.

The State Patrol says the driver, identified as 73-year-old Clemmie Howard Tucker Sr, died. He was the sole occupant of the truck.

Authorities add Tucker wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and road conditions were dry at the time.