Hunting accident leaves 1 injured in Douglas County

One person was left with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a hunting accident in Nelson, Minn. on Saturday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of County Road 74 at around 4:03 p.m. for report of a hunting accident.

According to authorities, the caller said a juvenile male accidentally shot himself in the leg while hunting.

Police state that the juvenile was able to walk to a nearby house to ask for help. After first responders arrived, he was treated and flown from the scene by Life Link.

The injury appears to be non-life-threatening, according to officials.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota DNR, North Ambulance, Osakis First Responders and Life Link.