Hunter rescued after getting stuck in northern Minnesota swamp

A hunter in northern Minnesota had to be rescued and treated for possible hypothermia after getting stuck in a partially frozen swamp.

Officials in St. Louis County say a man in Portage Township, just south of the Canada border, called 911 after he got stuck in waist-deep water this past weekend.

Authorities were able to find and rescue him. Officials say the man tried walking across a partially frozen, flooded, swampy area when he got stuck. Fortunately, he had a phone to call for help.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.

The sheriff’s office says it’s a good reminder for people to use good judgment and follow Minnesota Department of Natural Resources ice guidelines before venturing onto ice.