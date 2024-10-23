Human remains found after Aitkin County vehicle fire

An investigation into a vehicle fire led to the discovery of human remains in Aitkin County on Monday.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office said that at 8:17 a.m., a call was received about a camper and vehicle that had burned overnight in the township of Shamrock.

While investigating the fire, human remains were discovered inside the camper, according to the sheriff’s office. Those remains were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The State Fire Marshall has been requested to investigate the incident.

At this time the incident remains under investigation while an autopsy is being conducted.

No other details regarding the incident have been provided as of this publishing.