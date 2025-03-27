Hudson man senenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing estranged wife

A Hudson man was recently sentenced to spend 15 years in prison for stabbing a woman who is now his ex-wife.

Dominik Serpico will also serve 10 years of parole for one count of attempted second-degree homicide. He was also sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and six years on parole for an aggravated battery charge. The sentences will be served at the same time.

Court records show one count of mayhem and one count of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse were dismissed. Serpico will also get credit for the nearly two years he has spent in St. Croix County Jail.

St. Croix County deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near Willow River State Park in Hudson in May of 2023. Dispatch told law enforcement that a man had stabbed at least one person and was now on top of a woman and applying pressure to her neck, holding a knife.

The deputies got to the scene and saw a man, later identified as Serpico, on top of a woman in a grassy area of the park. The woman’s face and torso were covered in blood, and she wasn’t moving, court documents said. She was brought to the hospital with stab wounds to her neck, chest, face and hands.

The woman later told police that Serpico was her husband and began stabbing her after he saw text messages between her and another man.

In an interview with investigators, Serpico said that he and the woman were separated and had met to “talk things over” regarding their two children. Serpico believed that the woman had been cheating on him.

He added that they had gotten into an argument and claimed she hit him before saying she didn’t hit him.

Serpico wasn’t sure how many times he stabbed the woman but said it was “probably too many.”